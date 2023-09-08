Missing girl, 12, last seen Tuesday in Bridgeport

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday from the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Alyssa Feng was last seen Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Shields Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Feng is described as 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown dress and white shoes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.