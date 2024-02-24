Missing in North Austin: Lyric Jones last seen Feb. 15

article

The search for a missing 17-year-old in the North Austin neighborhood has spanned over a week. Now, Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Lyric Jones was last seen Feb. 15 leaving her home in the 5100 block of W St. Paul Avenue.

She's described as being 5-foot-4 with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she was wearing a green sweater and blue jeans at the time she disappeared.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Chicago PD at 312-746-6554.