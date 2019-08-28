Missing Joliet girl found dead in Des Plaines River

article

A 16-year-old girl reported missing since Sunday from southwest suburban Joliet was found dead Tuesday in the Des Plaines River.

Lesly Reynoso was last seen about 4 a.m. Sunday when she was picked up by a teenager who said he dropped her off near I-80 and Briggs Street, according to a missing person flyer posted to Facebook by Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk's office.

Officials updated the posts at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday to announce that Reynoso's remains had been found.

Her body was recovered in the river near the I-80 bridge in Joliet, according to the Will county coroner's office.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said a death investigation is "open and ongoing."

The coroner's office performed an autopsy Wednesday but said a final determination of Reynoso's cause and manner of death was pending a review of police, autopsy and toxicological reports.

The Collins Street Neighborhood Council will hold a candlelight vigil for her at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Spanish Community Center in Joliet.