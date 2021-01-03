Missing man was last seen on December 29

article

A 23-year-old man has been reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Devin Green was last seen Dec. 29 and is missing from the 2800 block of West Polk Street, Chicago police said.

He is known to visit the areas near 71st Street and Vernon Avenue, as well as the CTA Red and Blue lines, police said. Green was most recently in St. Charles in Kane County.

He is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.