Missing pastor in Joliet: Warren Beard last seen July 2

The search for a missing pastor in Joliet is underway and Chicago police, family and friends are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Warren Beard, 53, was last seen July 2 in the 300 block of East 89th Street.

He's described as being 6-feet-tall with brown eyes, is bald and has tattoos on both of his arms and back, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Warren Beard, 53.

Beard drives a black Honda HRV with an Illinois tag that reads, "DY20511."

He is a reverend at the New Israelite Missionary Baptist Church and his family and friends are set to hold a news conference on Monday morning.

Anyone with more information on Beard's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Area 2 SVU Detectives at 312-747-8274.