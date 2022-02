Missing Person Sam Toem: Teenager from Florida vanishes while visiting Chicago

article

A teenager from Florida named Sam Toem has vanished while visiting Chicago.

The missing teen, Samnag ‘Sam’ Toem, was last seen on Tuesday. He is visiting Chicago and is from Hollywood, Florida. Chicago police said he might in the Des Plaines area.

Toem is 16-years-old, 5'5" tall, 120 pounds. He is Asian and has brown eyes and black hair.

