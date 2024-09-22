Search continues for missing woman, 22, in Brighton Park

article

A search is ongoing for a missing 22-year-old woman on the city's Southwest Side.

Angelica Gamino was last seen Sept. 21 in the 4200 block of South Rockwell Street, in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

She's described as being 5-feet-tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Gamino was wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Gamino's whereabouts is urged to contact the Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380, or 911.