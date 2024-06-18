MLB icon Willie Mays dies at 93

MLB legend Willie Mays has died at 93.

The San Francisco Giants announced the iconic outfielder's death on social media a little before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Mays is considered by many as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Known as one of the sports' rare five-tool stars, the "Say Hey Kid" had it all: contact hitting, hitting for power, speed, fielding and arm strength.

Mays was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame after finishing his 23-year career with 660 total home runs, 3,293 hits and 1,909 runs batted in – all with a career .301 batting average and an OPS of .940. He was named MVP twice, named all-star 24 times, won 12 Gold Gloves, named All-Star MVP twice, won Rookie of the Year and helped the Giants win the 1954 World Series.

May had tormented the Dodgers as a member of the rival New York/San Francisco Giants in the 21 seasons he suited up for the Orange and Black. He spent the other three seasons in the MLB as a member of the New York Mets.

Prior to his time in the MLB, he was a member of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro League. He also sat out during parts of 1952 campaign and the entirety of the 1953 MLB season to serve in the U.S. Army.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement after hearing the news of Mays' death:

"All of Major League Baseball is in mourning today as we are gathered at the very ballpark where a career and a legacy like no other began. Willie Mays took his all-around brilliance from the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro American League to the historic Giants franchise. From coast to coast in New York and San Francisco, Willie inspired generations of players and fans as the game grew and truly earned its place as our National Pastime.

Just as his career was ascending, Willie served his country in the U.S. Army in 1952 and 1953. As the 1954 NL MVP, he led the Giants to victory in the World Series, in which he made one of the most memorable plays ever with ‘The Catch’ in the deep center field of the Polo Grounds. All told, Willie was a two-time MVP, a 24-time All-Star, a 12-time Gold Glover, a selection as one of the game’s Greatest Living Players in 2015, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom later that year.

And yet his incredible achievements and statistics do not begin to describe the awe that came with watching Willie Mays dominate the game in every way imaginable. We will never forget this true Giant on and off the field. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Willie’s family, his friends across our game, Giants fans everywhere, and his countless admirers across the world.

Thursday’s game at historic Rickwood Field was designed to be a celebration of Willie Mays and his peers. With sadness in our hearts, it will now also serve as a national remembrance of an American who will forever remain on the short list of the most impactful individuals our great game has ever known."