Mobile vaccine bus visits Austin neighborhood

With fewer people booking appointments, a CTA vaccination bus is bringing the opportunity to you.

The bus was spotted on Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.

It is equipped with a full inoculation setup and is deployed to communities with lower vaccine rates.

"What a lot of our work is in now is getting into communities and making it easy for folks to get vaccinated," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health

The vaccination station offers both Pfzier and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and you don't even need an appointment!