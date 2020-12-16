Molsen Coors Beverage Company donates 750,000 meals to Greater Chicago Food Depository

article

Molson Coors Beverage Company donated 750,000 meals to the Greater Chicago Food Depository on Wednesday as part of its community giving program, which provides food and supplies to help fight hunger during this unprecedented time.

“As the number of people impacted by COVID-19 continues to grow, food insecurity has become a community crisis and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. We’re committed to meeting the needs in the communities where we work and live,” said Michael Nordman, Community Affairs Director at Molson Coors.

“Never in the 41-year history of the Greater Chicago Food Depository have we seen such a dramatic increase in the number of people seeking food assistance,” said Kate Maehr, the Food Depository’s executive director and CEO. “Many of them are facing hunger for the first time during this ongoing crisis. We’re so grateful to Molson Coors, headquartered right here in Chicago, for this generous donation that will help feed our neighbors in need.”

According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, food insecurity in Chicago and Cook County is estimated to rise by 51 percent this year, due to COVID-19 and job losses.

Some local food pantries have even been serving two or three times more families as they usually would due to these unprecedented times.

Molson Coors says they are trying to help those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.

“This program is a direct reflection of our commitment to improve our neighborhoods and invest in initiatives that build resilient communities,” said Nordman. “The work being done on a local level is especially important, and we’ll continue to find more ways to give back and make a positive impact.”

