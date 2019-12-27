Mom falls through ice trying to save 2 sons and family dog in suburban Deer Park

A woman was rescued Thursday after falling through a frozen retention pond in north suburban Deer Park.

About 5:50 p.m., authorities responded to the 21000 block of North Inglenook Court for calls of a person who fell through the ice, the Lake Zurich Fire Department said. As crews made their way to a retention pond behind one of the residences, they found two boys who said their mother was in the pond and could not get out.

The mother was about 50 feet from the shore, clinging to the edge of the ice above the water’s surface, fire officials said. She initially went onto the ice to rescue her two sons who had fallen through while trying to rescue the family dog.

A rescue swimmer was deployed and was able to save the trapped mother, fire officials said. She, her two sons and the father, who was also trying to rescue his wife before help arrived, were evaluated by paramedics.

Two of the family members were taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in North Barrington where they were stabilized, fire officials said.