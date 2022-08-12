Mom of Chicago girl shot in head during driver's ed exam speaks out

We are learning more about a student driver grazed by a bullet Thursday night in Roseland.

Her mom says the 17-year-old was doing a three-point turn with her instructor at Normal Avenue and 113th Street when she heard gunfire.

The teen is a student at EPIC Academy, but was assigned to Fenger High School for driver's ed.

CHICAGO GIRL STRUCK BY GUNFIRE WHILE TAKING DRIVER'S ED BEHIND-THE-WHEEL COURSE

Her mom tells FOX 32 Chicago that her daughter described feeling something hit her, and then felt blood.

"She was just still in shock, I could see the tears coming out of her eyes," the teen’s mom, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 32. "She was really, really scared at that moment."

Thankfully, her mom says, it was only a graze wound.

No one else was hurt.

Police are still looking for a suspect.