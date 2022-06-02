First probable case of monkeypox reported in Illinois

The first probable case of monkeypox has been reported in Illinois, according to local health officials.

Officials said a Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing is being done to determine who may have been in contact with the man while he was infectious, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The man did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to confirm the diagnosis.

Monkeypox is caused by a virus that is in the same genus of viruses that causes smallpox, according to the CDC. The virus was first discovered in colonies of lab monkeys in 1958.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a noticeable rash.

Advertisement

CDC officials say anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider immediately.