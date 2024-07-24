Illinois man sentenced for crashing vehicle while fleeing traffic stop, killing passenger

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he fled from police and crashed his car, leading to the death of a passenger.

Saul Muro Jr., 28, of Montgomery, hit a tree after he sped away from officers during a routine traffic stop, according to the Kendall County State's attorney.

Muro's front seat passenger died as a result of the crash.

Police later arrested Muro based on his recent injuries and an eyewitness description.

At the time of the crash, Muro was on parole and in possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He will serve over a decade in the Illinois Department of corrections on charges of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and possession of a controlled substance.