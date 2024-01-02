Montgomery man pleads guilty to fatally shooting wife

A 48-year-old Montgomery man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his wife.

In October 2022, Timothy Gordon and 35-year-old Yajaira Gordon were married but Yajaira had recently filed for divorce. They lived in the same house in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane, with Timothy staying in the basement and Yajaira and her family occupying the second floor.

On Halloween, prosecutors say Timothy became angry after learning Yajaira was possibly looking into removing him from the home via a court order. Around noon, Timothy went upstairs and into a room where Yajaira was seated at a computer desk. Four others were also in the room – Yajaira's mother and aunt, and two young children.

Timothy asked Yajaira why she was seeking to kick him out, saying he had nowhere to live. Yajaira replied, "stop coming up here." At that point, Timothy fatally shot Yajaira at close range in her left temple with a .25-caliber Beretta handgun.

Timothy fled the scene but was taken into custody a few hours later in Hinsdale, and the handgun was next to him in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Timothy had a significant criminal rap sheet:

He was convicted of armed robbery and armed violence in a 1994 Cook County case and sentenced to prison.

He was convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm in 2000 in Champaign County and sentenced to prison.

He was convicted of a felony DUI in 2011 in Cook County.

He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon in 2017 in DeSoto County, Mississippi, and sent to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Timothy remains locked up at the Kane County Jail and is due back in court for sentencing on April 29. He faces between 45 years to life in prison.