More assault weapons recovered in Chicago

As lawmakers work on gun control legislation in Washington, Chicago police say they are recovering more and more assault weapons.

"We've seen an 81-percent increase in the assault weapons recoveries this year compared to last," said Superintendent David Brown of the Chicago Police Department, who adds that trend is concerning to law enforcement.

Over the weekend at the first gun buyback event at St. Sabina's church, hundreds of weapons were handed over.

"Of that 400, 13 were assault weapons," said Brown.

Legislation to slow down the rise in gun violence is a hot topic for lawmakers. Over the weekend, a bipartisan group of Senators — 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats — say they reached a deal to combat the issue.

"For the first time in a long time, the Senate has a path forward on legislation that will save lives. Make no mistake about it. We have a lot of work left to do before we actually pass a bill," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York.

It would enhance the background check process for gun buyers under 21, incentivize states to adopt or strengthen red-flag laws, and it would fund more mental health services and more school safety programs.

It would not raise the age limit to buy, nor ban, AR-15 style rifles nor large magazines.

"We need to embrace the art of the possible. That's what politics is about," said Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat.

This legislation will need 60 votes in the Senate and the support of the House.

Chicago's top cop has this message for lawmakers.

"Thank you, better late than never and finally," said Supt. Brown.

Brown said about the upcoming events in the city, including the Pride Parade, CPD has plenty of resources on the ground and they're working with FBI on intelligence.