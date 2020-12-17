More Chicago area hospitals begin administering COVID vaccine

Rush University Medical Center wrapped up giving coronavirus vaccinations on Thursday around 10 pm.

The Chicago hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine in the morning and planned to have nearly 500 healthcare workers vaccinated by the evening.

The long-awaited moment was marked with applause at Rush. At about 2:45 pm, ten frontline workers received the first shots.

Among them was nurse practitioner Erik McIntosh.

"I really felt very patriotic because I felt like I was doing something for my country," McIntosh said.

The highly anticipated Pfizer vaccines arrived at 9:30 am. Rush says it received 1,950 doses in its first shipment.

"I think it's incredibly hopeful," said vaccine administrator Patricia Nedved.

The same number of doses was delivered to the University of Chicago Medicine, as a diverse group of front line employees were among the first vaccinated there.

When a shipment arrived at Elmhurst hospital early Thursday morning, the vials were under police watch. Patient transporter Edward Sulita was the first to receive the vaccine.

There was also cheers and applause as doses of the vaccine were rolled through the doors of Loyola University Medical Center. There was a small parade to celebrate the moment about nine months in the making.

And it was a once in a lifetime birthday for a pediatric advanced practice nurse as she became the first vaccine recipient at La Rabida Children's Hospital.

Rush University Medical Center hopes to vaccinate another 500 healthcare workers on Friday, and expects another vaccine shipment sometime next week.