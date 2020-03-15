More coronavirus screeners added at O'Hare after long lines caused health concerns

More health screeners were on hand at O'Hare International Airport Sunday after massive lines and hours-long waits infuriated Illinois officials and put passengers at risk.

On Saturday, passengers from international flights are waiting for hours in crowded conditions to be screened by federal officials for coronavirus.

The dangerous crowding and backups left both leaders apoplectic on Saturday night, with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot slamming President Trump for his incompetence, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker tweeting: "The federal government needs to get its s@#t together. NOW."

The situation was improved by Sunday evening, with some Chicago Fire Department EMTs helping to screen passengers and move things along.

Saturday night's mess was still simmering on the minds of Lightfoot and Pritzker on Sunday.

"Instead of being alerted by federal customs and border patrol, my administration learned through Twitter about the frankly dangerous stituation at O'Hare Airport," Prtizker said Sunday afternoon. "We worked through the night to demand immediate action from the White House."

Pritzker said that Vice President Mike Pence called Sunday morning to acknowledge that "mistakes were made" and that staff at O'Hare would be doubled.

"Frankly, cooperation between Republican and Democratic stakeholders around Illinois has been incredible," Pritzker said. "But if getting mad on Twitter is what it takes for federal officials to act, I am absolutely going to do that."

Lightfoot went to O'Hare on Sunday morning to see firsthand what was going on. Some Chicago Fire Department EMTs were being deputized to work as screeners to help relieve the overcrowding.

"We don't need more ICE members, we need more screeners," Lightfoot said. "We are calling on the FAA to let passengers remain on planes instead of queueing in the passageway."

Pence and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf admitted on Sunday that mistakes were made.

"To be clear, the lines we saw were unacceptable," Pence said.