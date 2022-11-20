More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

article

More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday.

Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Organizers had planned on giving away 2,100 turkeys, but given the need, 2,388 30-pound turkeys were distributed. Visitors were also given $20 gift cards.