More than 300 kittens up for adoption at PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago wants you to get an adorable new roommate — or two — just in time for summer.

Starting Monday, the organization is kicking off its "Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge" because the shelter is seeing an influx of mother cats and their litters. They are looking for homes for 350 kittens.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

"When you save a life, you basically save two because it gives us room to take in another homeless pet," said Susanna Homan. "So there is no better time than now to add a pet to your family."

PAWS Chicago's goal is to have all 350 kittens adopted by August 31.

Advertisement

If you're not ready to adopt, there is also the option to foster a homeless pet in your home.