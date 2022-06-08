More than 70 precincts in Chicago will be without election sites for primary election

More than 70 precincts across Chicago will be without an election site for the June 28 primary election.

A Cook County circuit court granted a request to close the 73 polling places.

The County Board says it hasn't been able to secure voting locations in those precincts, and its "unlikely" that replacements will be found before election day.

This will leave more than 59,000 registered voters without a nearby poll.

However, those voters can still vote early or by mail.