More than 8,300 bongs seized by Customs and Border Protections officers

Customs and Border Protection officers seized thousands of marijuana water pipes during an inspection at Dulles Airport in suburban Washington.

The glass bongs arrived from China and were bound for an address in California, CBP officials said.

It’s illegal to ship bongs to the U.S. from other countries under drug paraphernalia laws.

The seizure of the 8,387 bongs took place at Dulles on Wednesday, officials said.

The items were valued at $143,000. They were found in 41 boxes.

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to facilitating lawful trade while identifying consumer goods that violate U.S. laws or illicit products that can potentially harm our nation’s citizens,” CBP director Casey Durst said.

