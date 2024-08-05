Missouri man killed in industrial accident in Morris, Illinois

A 33-year-old man from Trenton, Missouri, died in an industrial accident at Ritchie Brothers, an equipment auction facility located off Gore Road in Morris, Illinois, according to the Grundy County Coroner's Office.

Steven W. Hurst was loading a dump truck onto a transport trailer when the incident occurred. A preliminary investigation suggests that Hurst became entrapped between the trailer and the truck he was loading. At the time of the incident, Hurst was alone, leaving the exact circumstances unclear.

An employee of Ritchie Brothers freed Hurst, who was then transported to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hurst was employed by a transportation company based in Tennessee.

The Grundy County Coroner's Office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), is further investigating the incident.