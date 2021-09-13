Morton Salt rooftop, visible from the Kennedy, is being removed and repainted

article

The iconic Morton Salt rooftop, visible to thousands of people every day from Chicago's Kennedy Expressway, is being removed and repainted.

Construction crews are already dismantling the rooftop, and plan to have the new roof in place before it snows.

After that, the rooftop will be freshly painted with an updated version of the Morton Salt logo, Morton Salt girl and signature tagline "When it Rains it Pours."

The old riverfront property in Goose Island is being redeveloped into offices, retail shops and restaurants.

