Mother, 2 others charged in kidnapping of 2-year-old in Bronzeville: police

The Brief Three people, including the child’s mother, were arrested for kidnapping a 2-year-old from a Bronzeville home early Wednesday. The suspects fled in a stolen SUV; the child was safely found later that evening. All three face multiple felony charges, with a court hearing set for Saturday.



Two men and a woman — the child’s mother — are facing charges in connection with the kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl earlier this week in Bronzeville, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Angelique Mobley, 22 and Lamon Weathers, 33, were arrested at 7:26 p.m., Wednesday and Matthew Price, 27, was arrested just after midnight on Thursday.

The trio allegedly broke into a residence in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue and abducted the toddler early Wednesday morning.

The suspects fled the scene in a stolen gray Nissan Kicks SUV with Illinois license plate ER12467, according to police.

Mobley, who police later identified as the child's mother, was located with the girl Wednesday evening. Authorities have not released details on where the child was found or how they tracked her down.

Mobley is charged with one felony count each of kidnapping, residential burglary and child abduction.

Weathers is charged with one felony count each of aggravated kidnapping and home invasion.

Price is charged with one felony count each of aggravated kidnapping, home invasion and possession of a stolen vehicle.

What's next:

The next scheduled hearing will be on Saturday.