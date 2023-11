article

The Mother McAuley Mighty Macs are back-to-back state champions after the school's volleyball team beat Benet Academy Saturday night.

This is the school's 17th overall state title.

The team, coached by Jen DeJarld, will have a celebratory rally on Monday at the school's campus.

The Mighty Macs beat the Redwings in three games, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, at Illinois State's CEFCU Arena in Bloomington-Normal.