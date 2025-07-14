Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist critically hurt in Chicago hit-and-run crash, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 14, 2025 8:09am CDT
Greater Grand Crossing
The Brief

    • A pickup truck hit a motorcycle Sunday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
    • The truck driver left the scene, leaving the motorcyclist critically injured.
    • A 19-year-old woman riding as a passenger was also hurt but is in good condition.

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the crash happened around 6:33 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Michigan Avenue.

A blue Chevrolet pickup truck hit a motorcycle and then drove away in an unknown direction.

The motorcyclist suffered a skull fracture and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 19-year-old woman riding as a passenger fractured her right arm. She was also taken to the same hospital and listed in good condition.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

