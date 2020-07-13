Motorcyclist dies after wiping out, crashing into pole in Garfield Ridge: police

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died after wiping out early Monday in Garfield Ridge on the Southwest Side, police said.

He lost control of his bike about 3:50 a.m. and struck a utility pole in the 6300 block of South Harlem Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was ejected at least 100 feet, police said. He died at the scene.

He was identified as Arafat Atik of Bridgeview, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Autopsy results have not been released.