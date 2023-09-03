Motorcyclist dies in traffic crash on South Side

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Chicago's South Side Saturday night.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was driving a dark-in-color sedan on South Chicago Avenue near 69th Street at 8:30 p.m. when she collided with a motorcyclist traveling in the same direction

Police say an unidentified female was driving the motorcycle. She was transported to University if Chicago Medical Center following the crash and was later pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old driver was arrested and citations are pending. Area One Detectives are investigating.