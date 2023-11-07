Motorcyclist killed Monday in 2 vehicle crash in Zion

A 48-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car Monday afternoon in north suburban Zion.

Around 1:23 p.m., Zion police and fire officials responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of 29th Street and Lewis Avenue.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said Andre Turner, of Zion, was taken to the emergency room at Vista Medical Center Easter where he died of his injuries. A preliminary autopsy determined Turner died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by Zion police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County.