Cook County man faces life in prison for fentanyl trafficking, gun possession

A Mount Prospect man who was caught trafficking fentanyl and other narcotics while armed with multiple guns in Chicago's suburbs has been convicted.

A jury found Omari Andrews, Jr., 24, guilty of possessing an AR-15-style rifle and three handguns while dealing fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack, and marijuana in Mount Prospect in 2023.

The verdict was delivered after a week-long trial in Chicago.

Before his conviction, Andrews had already admitted to distributing fentanyl and heroin in the suburbs of Westmont, Villa Park, Des Plaines, and Hillside between 2022 and 2023.

Andrews has been in custody since his 2023 arrest and is set to be sentenced on December 18. He could face up to life in prison.