'Mr. Chicago' Bill Williams laid to rest after a lifetime of selling city

Chicago's ambassador and salesman to the world was laid to rest on Saturday.

Bill Williams – known as "Mr. Chicago" – died at the age of 82.

On Saturday, hundreds of family, friends and politicians at Mt. Cavalry Baptist Church to remember a man who worked for the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau for 37 years, traveling all over the world to sell his hometown as a destination for conventions and tourism.

Former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones grew up with Williams and said his influence will live on.

"As we gather today to take him to his final resting place, Bill still lives. Bill lives in our hearts, he lives in our minds and in our memories, the way we were," Jones said.

A Chicago city street has been named in Williams' honor and a proclamation from Mayor Lori Lightfoot was read at the funeral.

