Mr. Corman: Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals how directing gave him new perspective on genius of Steven Spielberg

After four decades in the business, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is writing, directing and starring in his own new streaming series, Mr. Corman.

The series follows a fifth-grade teacher as he deals with anxiety and the realization that life didn’t quite work out the way he thought it would, as his dreams of being a musician never panned out.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Gordon-Levitt about the series and whether or not he ever had a "Plan B" in case things didn’t work out with his acting career.

"I’ve been really lucky man," Gordon-Levitt said. "I’ve gotten to work as an artist. I have worked hard for that but I also think I’ve gotten a lot of lucky breaks, I think a lot of it comes down to luck."

He added, "anybody that’s successful, especially in showbusiness, there’s a lot of luck involved."

The first two episodes of Mr. Corman are now streaming on AppleTV+.