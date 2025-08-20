Muggles welcome: Chicago Shop rings in ‘Back to Hogwarts’ Sept. 1

The Brief The Harry Potter Shop Chicago will host a one-day "Back to Hogwarts" celebration on Sept. 1 with activities, giveaways, themed treats, and special deals. Highlights include a Sorting Hat photo op, an interactive countdown, and free personalization with the purchase of a robe. The shop is located at 676 N. Michigan Avenue, open daily with extended weekend hours.



Mark the start of school with a trip back to Hogwarts – no ticket to Platform 9 ¾ required.

What we know:

The Harry Potter Shop Chicago will host a "Back to Hogwarts" celebration on Sept. 1 to mark the start of school for all witches and wizards.

The one-day-only event is for muggles of all ages and will include a Sorting Hat photo opportunity, an interactive Back to Hogwarts countdown, giveaways, deals, themed treats, and more. Any purchase of a robe will also come with a complimentary personalization option.

The store is located at 676 N. Michigan Avenue and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. For more information on the store, visit harrypottershop.com.