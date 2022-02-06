Multi-vehicle Lake County crash leaves 1 critically injured, causes major damage

A multi-vehicle crash in Lake County caused major damage, and left one critically injured Saturday.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, around 4:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash in the area of Sheridan Road and Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park.

Witnesses told deputies that a driver of a 2010 Subaru crossover, driven by a 42-year-old man of Fitchburg, Wisconsin, was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

The Subaru attempted to pass a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by a 20-year-old man of Zion. While passing, the Subaru struck the Honda which caused both vehicles to lose control.

The Honda went off the road and struck a tree, the sheriff's office said. The Subaru continued northbound for several hundred feet, then went off the road, striking a utility pole – which then caused it to roll.

The Subaru then struck a northbound 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 39-year-old man of Zion, with a 7-year-old boy passenger.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Vista East Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the Honda and his front-seat passenger, a 21-year-old man of Zion, were transported to Vista East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC along with the 7-year-old boy, were uninjured, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.