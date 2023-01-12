Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month.
There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25.
In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by either breaking windows or prying doors before stealing merchandise.
These incidents are occurring during the early morning hours at the following locations:
- Dec. 25, 2022 at 1757 W. 87th Street
- Dec. 27, 2022 at 2321 W. 95th Street
- Jan. 5 at 1749 W. 87th Street
- Jan. 6-7 at 2145 W. 95th Street
- Jan. 7 at 1452 W. 95th Street
- Jan. 9 at 1749 W. 87th Street
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Police say there are things you can do to deter thieves:
- Secure all windows and doors to your Business.
- Ensure the entry door to your building is locked
- Keep gates locked and security gates secured.
- Keep a record of serial numbers for your electronic devices
- Consider the installation of an alarm and surveillance system.
- Be aware of this situation and alert neighbors in the area about this crime.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.