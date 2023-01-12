Multiple commercial break-ins reported on Chicago's South Side: police warn

Chicago police warn businesses on the South Side near Gresham about a slew of recent break-ins over the past month.

There have been at least six robberies along both 87th Street and 95th Street since Dec. 25.

In each incident the offenders gain access to the businesses by either breaking windows or prying doors before stealing merchandise.

These incidents are occurring during the early morning hours at the following locations:

Dec. 25, 2022 at 1757 W. 87th Street

Dec. 27, 2022 at 2321 W. 95th Street

Jan. 5 at 1749 W. 87th Street

Jan. 6-7 at 2145 W. 95th Street

Jan. 7 at 1452 W. 95th Street

Jan. 9 at 1749 W. 87th Street

Police say there are things you can do to deter thieves: