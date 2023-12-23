Multiple crews battle heavy blaze at Arlington Heights condo complex

A heavy fire at a Arlington Heights condominium building Saturday morning left several units damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred at 9:42 a.m. in the 1100 block of S. Old Wilke Road.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from a fourth-floor unit in the condominium building.

All residents were able to safely escape without any injuries, Arlington Heights police say.

The residents who lived in the fourth-floor apartment that caught fire were not home at the time.

Due to the severity of the fire, the Arlington Heights Fire Department requested mutual aid to help battle the blaze. Rolling Meadows, Mount Prospect, Palatine and Schaumburg Fire Departments assisted in the fire response.

Firefighters attacked the flames quickly and were able to keep the fire contained to the fourth-floor unit.

By 10:17 a.m., the flames were extinguished, according to police. Fire, smoke and water damage are expected to impact four to six units, but it's unknown how many of those units will be uninhabitable due to the ongoing investigation.

A police officer who was aiding in the evacuations was treated and evaluated by paramedics for smoke inhalation. He declined to be transported to a hospital and continued to help in the fire response, police say.

Residents who are displaced will receive assistance from the Village's Health and Human Services Department or the Red Cross for temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.