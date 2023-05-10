Mundelein Police Department introduces Millie, its first comfort dog

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 32 News
Mundelein
Mundelein Police Department introduces comfort dog Millie

Millie will serve as the departments first comfort dog.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - The Mundelein Police Department has a new addition to its staff — an 11-week-old golden retriever named Millie.

Millie will serve as the department's first comfort dog, providing comfort and support to people who need assistance during encounters with police.

The department held a contest among 6th graders at Sandburg Middle School to name the dog, and Millie was the winning entry.

She is expected to be a valuable asset to the department and the community.