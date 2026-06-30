Mundelein Police officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash: 'Heartbreaking loss'

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The Brief Mundelein Police Officer Paul Viduya Jr. died Sunday in McHenry after an off-duty, single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Charles J. Miller Parkway and McHenry Avenue. The cause of the crash and his death has not yet been determined. The McHenry Police Department is investigating, and funeral service details have not been released.



A Mundelein Police officer died Sunday in McHenry after crashing his motorcycle.

What we know:

Early Sunday morning, Mundelein Police Officer Paul Viduya Jr. was off-duty when he was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Charles J. Miller Parkway and McHenry Avenue.

The Mundelein Police Department announced his death Tuesday in a Facebook post.

"Officer Viduya dedicated his life to serving and protecting the Mundelein community," the post read. "His unexpected passing is a heartbreaking loss for his family, friends, fellow officers, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest easy, Officer Paul Viduya Jr. Your service, sacrifice, and commitment to your community will never be forgotten."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the motorcycle crash and the death of Officer Paul Viduya Jr.

What's next:

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry Police Department. Mundelein police said information regarding funeral services will be shared later.