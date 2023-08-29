Suburban residents cluck with joy as village board approves chicken keeping ordinance

People who live in one Chicago suburb are pretty "egg-cited" about what the village board has approved.

Residents of Mundelein will be allowed to keep chickens starting next year, but there are some restrictions.

Only 20 licenses will be available, and they have to be renewed every year.

Roosters are prohibited because of the noise they make.

Chicken coops are only allowed on single-family properties that are at least 6,000 square feet. The number of chickens you can keep is linked to the size of the property.