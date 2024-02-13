72-year-old woman robbed at Jewel in Munster; suspect used credit card in Dolton: police

article

A 72-year-old woman was robbed at a Jewel in Munster Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., Munster police responded to the Jewel, located at 716 Ridge Rd., for a call about a robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 72-year-old woman who said while she was placing items in the trunk of her vehicle, another vehicle pulled up next to her and a person exited the passenger side of the vehicle and ordered her to give him her purse, police said.

The man then forcefully grabbed her purse and attempted to pull it from her. The victim tried to hold onto the purse, but the man was able to use enough force to break her grip.

The man then got back into the vehicle, which fled the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was tended to by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect was described as a shorter Black male in his early 20s wearing dark-colored clothing. Additionally, the vehicle used in the incident was reported stolen on Sunday by Gary police.

The victim's credit card was used in Dolton shortly after the incident and her purse and cell phone were located at a Calumet City gas station.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Munster Police Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or email him at narcher@munster.org. You can remain anonymous.