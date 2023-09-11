'My brother is a cop': Drunk driver strikes several cars, homes in East Chicago

An alleged intoxicated driver is facing charges after he struck several parked cars and two houses early Saturday in East Chicago.

Yobany Bailon, of East Chicago, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and operating a vehicle was intoxicated, according to a statement from police.

About 3:07 a.m., officers responded to a report of several vehicles and homes that were damaged by an SUV in the area of 4828 Indianapolis Boulevard, officials said. When officers arrived, the found Bailon being restrained by witnesses at the scene, who told police he tried to flee after the accident.

Officials said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Bailon's breath, his eyes were bloodshot, and he had soiled his pants.

(East Chicago Police Department)

"My brother is a cop. Just take me home," Bailon allegedly told officers in a slurred manner.

After telling police he didn't have a driver's license, officers located an ID in his pocket.

Police said Bailon refused to submit a field sobriety test multiple times, and refused to take a breathalyzer. He was taken into custody and transported to the East Chicago Jail.

No further information was immediately available.