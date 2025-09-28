Chicago crime: West Side shooting leaves 33-year-old man dead, CPD says

A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of S. Farrar Drive in North Lawndale, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m.

The victim was standing outside next to a vehicle when he heard gunshots from an unknown direction.

He had been shot five times and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

He later died.

No offenders were in custody, and police did not have a description of the gunmen.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.