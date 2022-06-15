Naked woman charged after stealing Chicago police car, dragging officer

A woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a Chicago police squad car and dragging an officer who found her laying naked on a street Monday in West Garfield Park.

Whitley Temple, 34, arrested Monday morning roughly 10 minutes after police said she fled in a squad car and dragged an officer.

The police officer was responding to a call of shots fired when he found Temple, who was naked, lying on the street around 9 a.m. near Jackson Boulevard and Kostner Avenue, according to officials.

The officer stopped to find out what she was doing but Temple got up and charged the officer, assaulting him before driving off in their squad car, CPD Supt. David Brown said.

On one video of the encounter that circulated on social media, the woman appears to enter the car through an unlocked front door. The officer orders her out as he apparently tries to pull her from the driver’s seat. She appears to shift the car into reverse, knocking the officer to the ground with the door and dragging him as she narrowly avoids colliding with another car.

After side-swiping several vehicles as she was fleeing, Temple crashed in the 2000 block of West Harrison Street where she was arrested after a brief foot chase. She was taken to Stroger Hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to radio traffic.

The officer suffered a laceration to his head and left leg and an abrasion on his left hand, according to the report.

He was hospitalized and released later Monday, police previously reported.

Temple is facing several charges and one citation:

Aggravated battery of a peace officer

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Attempted first-degree murder

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Driving on a suspended license

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Temple, of West Garfield Park, is due in court Wednesday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.