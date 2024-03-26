Chicago suburb tops list of '2024 Best Cities to Live in America'

A new report released by Niche has identified the top cities to live in America, with a Chicago suburb claiming the number one spot.

According to the "2024 Best Cities to Live in America" report, west suburban Naperville ranked the highest.

Naperville received an overall grade of A+ in the report, which cited its exceptional public schools, robust housing market, employment opportunities, recreational activities, diverse community, and family-friendly environment.

The report noted, "Living in Naperville offers residents a dense suburban feel with a majority of residents owning their homes. The city boasts numerous restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, making it an attractive location for families and young professionals with moderate political views."

In addition to its overall top ranking, Naperville also secured first place in Niche's assessments for "Best Cities to Raise a Family in America" and "Cities with the Best Public Schools in America."

With a population of 149,089, Naperville earned a crime grade of B, indicating a relatively safe community according to Niche's evaluation criteria.

Explaining the grading methodology, Niche stated, "The grade considers various factors such as the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities to assess the overall quality of an area."

Naperville, Illinois | Source: www.naperville.il.us

Naperville had previously appeared on the list of Best Cities to Live in America in 2023, although it did not clinch the top spot at that time.

Among other notable entries in the 2024 rankings, Carmel, Indiana secured the second position, while Long Grove, Illinois and Clarendon Hills, Illinois claimed second and third respectively on the Best Places to Raise a Family in America list.

Niche also provided rankings for the best spots to live in the Chicago area, with Naperville topping the list followed by Clarendon Hills, Long Grove, Hinsdale, Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills, Kildeer, Evanston, Chicago's Loop, and Northbrook.

For the full reports from Niche, click HERE.