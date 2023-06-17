Naperville carjacking: Felon accused of trying to steal a grandfather's car with grandchild inside

article

A felon who is currently on parole is now accused of a new crime: trying to carjack a vehicle from a grandfather with the man's grandchild inside.

The DuPage County State's Attorney and the Naperville Chief of Police said bond is set at $200,000 for Anton Cross, 24.

Police said that on Friday, Cross approached a man in Naperville and asked for directions, then threatened the man with a gun and tried to steal his car. Police said the man's grandchild was in the car.

Cross allegedly yelled at the man: "Give me your f*****g keys." The man refused.

Cross is on parole for second degree murder, police said.

He is now also charged with felony attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.