Naperville crash: Lisle man killed when car goes off road, strikes tree

A 51-year-old man was killed in a car crash in west suburban Naperville on Sunday.

Around 7 p.m., Naperville police and fire departments responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Naper Boulevard and 87th Street.

An investigation revealed that a blue Toyota Scion being driven by a man from Lisle was heading southbound on Naper and approaching 87th when it crossed the northbound lanes of traffic, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity is being withheld at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NPD's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.