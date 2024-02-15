Naperville man arrested in methamphetamine sales investigation

A Naperville man was arrested this week following a months-long investigation into alleged methamphetamine sales.

According to authorities, Andre Wilborn Jr., was taken into custody on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 1600 block of Country Lakes Drive.

Following his arrest, Naperville police conducted a search at Wilborn's residence, which he shares with his minor child. During the search, authorities recovered drugs, cash, a firearm, and ammunition.

Wilborn faces multiple charges, including:

Four counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance (one Class Super X felony, two Class X felonies, one Class 1 felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm without a FOID (Class A misdemeanor)

Illegal Possession of Ammunition without a FOID (Class A misdemeanor)

Endangering the Health/Life of a Child (Class A misdemeanor)

No further details were provided by the police.