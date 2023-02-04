Naperville man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting child during personal training session

A 32-year-old Naperville man allegedly sexually assaulted a child at fitness center in Lisle, police say.

Aaron Williams was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault after a victim reported him to the Lisle police on Wednesday.

Williams allegedly assaulted a child who was attending training sessions given by the suspect at a fitness center located at 4225 Naperville Road.

Police say Williams is not directly affiliated with the fitness center, but used the space to conduct personal training sessions for youth involved in sports like football and basketball.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The DuPage County Children's Center spoke with the victim and Lisle police found evidence of the alleged crime.

Williams was transported to the DuPage County Jail to await a bond hearing.