Naperville man charged with 6 counts of possessing child pornography

A 35-year-old Naperville man has been charged with child pornography, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

Matthew Beifuss was charged with six counts of possessing visual reproductions of child pornography, officials said.

A search warrant executed at his home as well as an undercover internet investigation found him in possession of the pornography, officials said.

He appeared in bond court Friday and was released on $10,000 bond, officials said.

He is due back in court Feb. 10.